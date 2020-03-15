LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after mega-retailer Walmart announced they were adjusting their hours to combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), another retailer is also joining the effort.

Kroger announced some of their locations will have adjusted hours so they can keep their stores “clean, open, stocked” and to better serve their customers and employees.

Officials say Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning March 17. They say these hours are based on local circumstances.

This will also affect Jay-C food stores which has a few locations in southern Indiana.

Kroger says it’s unclear when many of their 24-hour locations will return to those hours.

