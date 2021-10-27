Kosair Charities gives $40,000 grant to combat human trafficking

The grant is going to Safe Passage, a group that steps in to help youth who endured the terrible and real happening in our community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kosair Charities is giving a big grant to help end and prevent child trafficking.

The child advocacy organization is donating $40,000 to Safe Passage, an organization that steps in with youth who endured the terrible and real happening in our community.

The organization is also on the front-lines of prevention for youth with their “Raise the Standard” prevention program reaching over 800 youth annually. The program partners with schools and youth agencies to educate students about sexual abuse and human trafficking in hopes to reach students before traffickers do.

“Kentucky has some of the highest risk-factors in the nation. Kentucky is #1 for child abuse and neglect, we have over 10,000 children in the child welfare and foster care system, and we rank among the top ten worst states for opioid and drug use," Cara with Kosair Charities said. “In a recent 12-state sting (Operation United Front) Kentucky had the most arrests (46) and rescues (21), yet some people still don't believe we have a human trafficking problem.”

Safe Passage partners with several residential homes to provide programming for Louisville’s most vulnerable youth.

“This partnership and inaugural grant will provide mentorship and support services to youth impacted by child trafficking. It will also support Safe Passage’s prevention program, which is provided to schools, youth agencies, and group homes,”President of Kosair Charities Keith Inman said.

