Kentucky restaurants to reopen indoor dining beginning Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Restaurants like Four Pegs in Germantown have been counting down the days until they can welcome people back inside to eat.

In a day, restaurants will be back in action, serving customers indoors.

"It's great to be able to open indoor dining because we can invite people back into our space, we can start seeing people and smiling, having a good time again," Chris Williams said.

But the minds behind local restaurants, like Williams, the owner of Four Pegs, said the excitement also comes with some worry.

"Every time these closures have happened, we get nervous we're like oh my gosh we're going to be around people again," he said.

This is now the second time this year they have had to shut down parts of their business and it's cost them.

Williams said on a good night, they only have about 1/8 of their normal profits.

"We're having days where we are doing 300 dollars, and we can't keep our business open doing 300 dollars. We can't pay our staff we can't keep the lights on so it's very important for everybody now when we can open again, which is amazing, to come out and support local businesses," he explained.

Supporting local is the theme of this holiday season. Usually known for their BBQ and burgers, Four Pegs has now added a bodega, to provide things like homemade bourbon bacon jam, pickles, and sauce.

"And so we're hoping people latch onto those things, because that's what's going to help not only us but other local businesses," he said.

After the most recent indoor dining closure, they brainstormed ways to protect their restaurant.

"We honestly did not believe that on the 14th we'd be able to reopen, so we pivoted," he said.

Between their family meals, to go options, their food truck and now holiday gifts, they are doing everything they can.

"I'm so worried like what if we're the next one," he said.

The restaurant is spacing out their tables and continuing their intense cleaning procedures. Williams wants to make sure he is setting his staff up for success.

"It's time to make money for your kids Christmas presents and so it's very important for us to be open for that."

When restaurants do open on Tuesday and you're looking to dine out, or purchase some holiday gifts, Williams hopes that Kentuckiana will choose local.

