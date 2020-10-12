Fire officials urge caution in heated tents at restaurants

Fire officials say their two main concerns are the flammability of the tents and the potential of carbon monoxide from the heaters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of Louisville restaurants have found a way to work around the state's COVID-19 restrictions, which include no indoor dining. Many are using heated, open-air tents to serve customers.

But Jefferson County Fire officials warn that owners and customers need to be careful with them. The heaters, fires and tents can be hazardous combinations.

"Somebody knocking over an open flame device, like one of those heaters, would definitely cause some sort of a fire in that tent," Captain James Hundley said.

Fire officials say their two main concerns are the flammability of the tents and the potential of carbon monoxide from the heaters.

