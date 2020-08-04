WASHINGTON — Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced how much funding Kentucky will receive from the stimulus pacakage. The Bluegrass state is slated to receive $21.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat the coronavirus.
The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The bipartisan CARES Act is the biggest rescue packages in history and was signed into law by President Donald Trump shortly after its passage.
As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief, McConnell's office said in a news release.
“The healthcare heroes in Kentucky’s community health centers deserve our support as they work on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. For many Kentuckians, particularly those in rural communities, these health centers provide vital access to quality, primary care,” said Senator McConnell.
Kentucky has so far received more than $172 million to address urgent housing, transportation and economic development priorities from the CARES Act, according to the news release.
Previous coronavirus legislation delivered more than $9 million to boost Kentucky’s response efforts, including for our vital community health centers.
Other stories on WHAS11 News
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- IRS warns Americans about coronavirus-related scams
- 'We will get through this together' | 10 things Gov. Andy Beshear wants Kentuckians to do to beat COVID-19
- The monthly cost of living is due: Here are your options amid the COVID-19 pandemic
- Businesses may get COVID-19 relief loans as soon as Friday
- President Trump approves Kentucky's request for federal disaster declaration amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus live updates: Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, issues Defense Production Act for GM ventilators