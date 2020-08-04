WASHINGTON — Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced how much funding Kentucky will receive from the stimulus pacakage. The Bluegrass state is slated to receive $21.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat the coronavirus.

The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The bipartisan CARES Act is the biggest rescue packages in history and was signed into law by President Donald Trump shortly after its passage.

As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief, McConnell's office said in a news release.

“The healthcare heroes in Kentucky’s community health centers deserve our support as they work on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. For many Kentuckians, particularly those in rural communities, these health centers provide vital access to quality, primary care,” said Senator McConnell.

Kentucky has so far received more than $172 million to address urgent housing, transportation and economic development priorities from the CARES Act, according to the news release.

Previous coronavirus legislation delivered more than $9 million to boost Kentucky’s response efforts, including for our vital community health centers.

