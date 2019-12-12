LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Today, Rep. Buddy Wheatley of Covington introduced legislation to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and "vapes" in Kentucky.

The proposal would establish fines for those who violate the law.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky issued the following statement in support of Rep. Wheatley's bill.



"We need to take bold steps to reduce the youth vaping epidemic in Kentucky, which is affecting one in four high school students and one in seven middle school students," said Ben Chandler, President and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. "Adolescents and teens are drawn to e-cigarettes because of the flavors and then get addicted to the nicotine. Rep. Wheatley's bill would cut off a primary reason kids use these dangerous products and keeps them from becoming the next generation addicted to nicotine. It's an addiction that will haunt them the rest of their lives."

Three school districts in the state, including JCPS, have authorized lawsuits against e-cig manufacturers as youth vaping continues to rise.

