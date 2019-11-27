LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution to initiate litigation against manufacturers, distributors and retailers of e-cigarettes and other vaping products in a meeting Nov. 25.

The school board cites the targeting of school children by vaping companies in their marketing campaigns and that they want to hold these companies accountable. BCPS says that has resulted in an epidemic of nicotine addiction in children.

“In recent years, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of infractions that involve vaping in our middle and high schools. The amount of resources being used and the instructional time that is lost as a result of this issue is alarming, to say the least. We are filing a lawsuit against JUUL and other similar companies to hold them accountable for creating this epidemic of nicotine addiction that affects the health of our students, disrupts the learning environment of our schools, and diverts resources away from the core mission of Bullitt County Public Schools, which is educating students,” BCPS

Superintendent Jesse Bacon said.

Litigation filed will be against the vaping company JUUL and various other similar companies.

