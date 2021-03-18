Kentucky Kingdom hosting job fair this weekend

The amusement park is looking to fill positions within 20 of their departments. The fair takes place March 21 Noon to 3 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Kentucky Kingdom will be hosting a job fair at the park March 21.

The amusement park is looking to hire people within 20 of their different departments and has positions available for every work skill level.

Positions are available in most areas including landscaping, plumbing, ride operations, lifeguarding, security, bartending and food services. Pay rates range up to $14 per hour, Kentucky Kingdom says.

The Job Fair will be held in our Human Resources Building at the park from Noon to 3.p.m Sunday. All participants are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the event.

The job fair gives applicants a chance to connect with members of management to discuss open positions, career advancement and leadership opportunities. Additionally, open interviews will be held at the fair.

Kentucky Kingdom will also be raffling off pairs of free tickets for those who stop by and apply.

“For those looking for a fulfilling experience in their first summertime job, Kentucky Kingdom is the ideal place” Human Resources Senior Manager Ramon Finch said. “We offer our team members a variety of job opportunities and many unique benefits including free admission to the park on days off, exclusive team member events and complimentary admissions to other regional theme parks and attractions.”

