Kentucky Kingdom raises money to send kids to theme parks in central Florida

This is the first year Kentucky Kingdom participated in "Coasting for Kids" and exceeded its fundraising goal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday Kentucky Kingdom opened for the last time this season, and celebrated some special donors too.

The park’s Coasting for Kids fundraiser raises money for critically ill kids to visit central Florida theme parks.

In its first year participating in Coasting for Kids, Kentucky Kingdom exceeded its goal to send kids to Give Kids the World Village, a resort in Florida.

Kentucky Kingdom’s goal was $5,000 and instead raised $6,300.

That money goes towards giving kids who are sick their wish of becoming a princess at Disney World or riding all the rides at Universal Orlando, among others.

Sunday those donors get a VIP experience at Kentucky Kingdom, with exclusive access to the park.

“It’s a lot of coaster fans and fans of the industry since Give Kids the World is a charity that’s close to many peoples’ hearts because of the great work they do,” VP of Guest Experience Jessi O’Daniel said.

Coasting for Kids is held at theme parks across the country. Kentucky Kingdom’s original date for the event was cancelled due to COVID, but it was one of just a few parks that was still able to ultimately have the fundraising day.

Kentucky Kingdom is hoping to raise even more money to send kids to Give Kids the World Village next year.

