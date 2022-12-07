Kentucky included in multi-million dollar JUUL settlement

The agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs engaged in deceptive marketing and sales practices.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will receive more than $14 million from an e-cigarette company that violated the Commonwealth's consumer protection laws.

The total settlement of $434.9 million has been split between 34 states, including, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.

The multi-million dollar agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. engaged in deceptive marketing and sales practices, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Under the agreement, JUUL’s first settlement payment of $1.3 million to Kentucky is due by Dec. 31.

Cameron said Kentucky joined the settlement to ensure underaged Kentuckians are not enticed to buy JUUL products illegally because of their advertisements.

“This settlement with JUUL provides over $14 million to the Commonwealth and requires the e-cigarette manufacturer to cease marketing their products to underage youth,” Cameron said.

Cameron and 33 other attorneys general worked together to negotiate an agreement with the e-cigarette and vaping product manufacturer.

Prior to settlement negotiations, a two-year investigation by the attorneys general revealed JUUL advertised its products to youth, despite knowing the underage purchase of e-cigarettes is both illegal and unhealthy.

In addition to the settlement payments, JUUL agrees to reform its sales and marketing practices by refraining from:

Advertising to youth and depicting users under the age of 35 in its marketing materials

Selling flavored products that have not been approved by the FDA

Making misleading statements regarding the nicotine content of its products

Allowing website access without age verification on the landing page

