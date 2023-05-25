'I'll never forget today' | 84 veterans receive welcome home celebration they deserved decades ago

The day is long and their itinerary is packed. These veterans are about to experience one of the most emotional rollercoasters of a day they've had in decades.

"We hope you enjoy your time in our nation's capital," he says over the intercom.

It's the same reception on the plane. The pilot, too, is a veteran of the Marine Corps, making his appreciation known for all the precious cargo on this flight.

Cheers and applause from the Honor Flight's ground crew and airport guests send them off on what's about to be a picture-perfect day.

The veterans make their way toward the gate, each accompanied by a guardian, whom they may know or have just met.

The day is long. The itinerary is packed. But the adrenaline and a rollercoaster of emotions will keep them going until the day's end.

In just a few hours, they'll be transported back in time, unlocking fond memories they'd forgotten and others they'd like to forget.

He's one of 84 local veterans, including two women, from Vietnam, Korea and World War II preparing for a trip of a lifetime with Honor Flight Bluegrass .

A man, sporting a Vietnam War Veteran cap, is the first to be serenaded by the trio. He won't be the last. The excitement and the energy is palpable.

It's not a recording, but rather a live performance by the Ladies for Liberty , igniting the spirit of patriotism reminiscent of the 1940s and 1950s.

Hit songs from the Andrews Sisters like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and Oh, Johnny fill the waiting area ahead of the TSA checkpoint.

It's 5 a.m. on a Wednesday morning. Despite the hour, hundreds of people are packed into Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Chapter 1 : Welcome to the nation's Capital

About an hour after leaving Louisville, the plane lands in D.C. and is met with a water cannon salute, splashing the windows.

Applause erupts once again as the veterans enter Reagan National, with patriotic music playing in the background.

Phones are out, a Facebook Live is rolling, and tears are running down the cheeks of several passengers at neighboring gates, overcome with gratitude.

Arlington and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

All eyes are on the Changing of the Guard and a wreath-laying ceremony. There's precision in every step - not a flaw in sight.

In the shadows, there's a more intimate moment between two strangers. A tearful, young man approaches Vietnam Veteran Paul Lumbatis. What's said at that moment is private.

The two lay a hand on each other's shoulder for a brief minute, before saying goodbye with a handshake and a salute.

Half an hour later, buses carrying Kentuckiana's veterans drive past the rolling green hills of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for 400,000 active duty service members, veterans and their families.

Today, anywhere from 27 to 30 funeral services are held each weekday and between six and eight services on Saturday.

"It hurts my feelings to watch people nowadays not care about the men that have bled and died for this country, and then you go to a place like that and see all the tombs, and graves, and think, why can't you just rejoice? You're living in the best country in the world?" Vietnam Veteran William Gardner said.

Iwo Jima Memorial

Beneath a colossal sculpture of six Marines at Iwo Jima, it’s our first look at all the veterans together. The lone World War II veteran on this trip, Richard Gay, sits in the middle of what will become the cover photo of the day.

"It's important that they know who we are," Gardner said.

The visit is short and it's off to the Korean and Vietnam War Memorials.

Korean War Veterans Memorial

This July will mark 70 years since the end of the Korean War. More than 5 million Americans served, with 500,000 of them alive today.

John Meyers is one of them. At the age of 93, his days in combat are as fresh in his mind as the day he enlisted. It was 1950. He was assigned to Japan, having no idea of the war brewing next door.

"Korea was a real shocker," Meyers said.

It was after World War II when the country was divided by the US and the Soviet Union at the 38th parallel. The two zones acted as sovereign states, until June of 1950, when North Korea invaded the south.

Meyers was assigned to the tanks, first as a loader, and then a gunner. A year into battle, he was asked to take command of the tank, but never got the chance. He was headed home.

"When I came back, it was, 'Oh well, so what,'" he said. "There was no high five, or 'How are you doing?'"

Meyers was one of 1.7 million Americans who fought in the Korean War. It's often referred to as "The Forgotten War," between World War II and Vietnam.

Meyers was never physically injured, but the emotions from his combat days run deep, even decades later.

Now, he sits in a wheelchair, scanning through the 36,000 names engraved on the Korean War Veterans Memorial, looking for a handful of people he knew. Friends who never made it home.

Meyers enlists the help of his family to search for the Army section. He's looking for Willie Royal.

"Willie was a tank commander. I think he got killed at the Iron Triangle," he said.

His daughter points to Willie's name on the wall. It's a heart-breaking moment, as tears roll down Meyers' face, his head in his hands.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

A short distance away, Vietnam veteran James 'JR' Harris is looking for his brother, Robert Eugene Harris.

His guardian points him to a name low to the ground, toward the end of the wall. "There it is, that's my brother!" he says, as he sits back in his wheelchair overcome.

Harris' brother was to be promoted from Captain to Major, but never made it.

"It's been a long time, but it still hurts," Harris said. "Some gave all. I just gave some. Brother Bob...he had orders to get out of there, but he made one last patrol because his replacement hadn't got there, so he stayed. It was a trap. An ambush and 13 men in his company were killed."

More than 58,000 names are etched on the Vietnam Wall.

"I've got friends whose names are on the wall," a tearful William Gardner said. "His name is Dale William Coldiron. He and I were friends in Vietnam and we got into a little tussle, got in a fight in the bunker and he said, "I don't have to put up with this," so he joined the Arvins, and ended up losing his life. I always felt like maybe I was the cause of that."

Lloyd Elkins fought in Vietnam and continued to serve from 1963 to 1989.

"It's kind of sad in a way. I like to come to see them, but I wouldn't want to do it again. I've seen enough," he said. "It brings back a bunch of memories. You don't need them."

Charles Curry went to Vietnam in December of '68, months after losing his brother, William Reece Curry, to the same war.

"I got to see the wall today, and got to see his name, got to sketch his name and a couple of other friends," Curry said. "I love the Army. I would have retired there. I enjoyed what I was doing, but the way he was coming off a convoy and a tank turned over trying to miss some Vietnamese and crushed his head, it's the way it happened. I just didn't have no more use to be in that part to remind me every day what my brother went through."

World War II Memorial

Tall granite columns wrap around visitors at the World War II Memorial, honoring the 16 million Americans who served in the Armed Forces, and the 400,000 who never made it home.

"I looked at all these gravesites and it bothers me like I should've been one of them and I wasn't," WWII Veteran Richard Gay said. "We were lucky and they were unlucky, that's how I feel."

At 95, he still feels some guilt.

"I see so many thank you's and it bothers me because I didn't see the combat that most of these guys did," Gay said.

It's a day of reflection and recognition they all deserve.

"I'll never forget today. I'll tell you right now," Gay said.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial

Located in West Potomac Park between the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorial, the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial is open 24 hours a day.

It's one of the more peaceful and secluded places on the itinerary. It's also a great photo op for many veterans, standing against stone walls engraved with famous quotes of FDR, the man who guided America through the Great Depression and World War II as our nation's 32nd president.

The Air Force Memorial

Three stainless steel spires soar into the sky in Arlington, Virginia, some 402 feet above sea level. They overlook the Pentagon - yet another photo op for visitors on this cloudless day.

The Air Force Memorial is the last military service monument erected near the nation's capital.