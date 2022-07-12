Honor Flight Bluegrass honors WWII veterans with Pearl Harbor remembrance program

Wednesday marks 81 years since Pearl Harbor. Honor Flight is acknowledging the thousands of veterans still alive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday marks 81 years since Pearl Harbor. Since then, the world has lost 99% of all World War II veterans.

167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Around 6,000 of those veterans are living in Kentuckiana. That's why Honor Flight Bluegrass is hosting a ceremony to honor their lives and sacrifice.

The Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day program will happen at Zachary Taylor Post 180 American Legion in St. Matthews at 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

There will be music from "Ladies of Liberty" and "The New Tones," a 12-piece band which plays music from the American songbook of the 1930's and onward.

Honor Flight Bluegrass is a non-profit, created to honor America's WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans by sending them on a flight to D.C. to visit war memorials. There are several flights a year.

More information on the Honor Flight, and the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day program, can be found here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.