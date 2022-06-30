Louisville home repair program to accept applications: How to apply

The Home Repair Program helps stabilize homes for low- to moderate-income people who either own or are currently living in single-family buildings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Low- to moderate-income homeowners can apply to have their homes repaired through a Louisville program, but applications are only being accepted for a limited time.

The Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) will only accept applications Friday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OHCD is only able to fund 365 applications a year, so if they don't receive that many applications on Friday, there will be another application window set at a later date.

However, once the maximum number of applications are received the application window will close.

If you are interested in being a housing contractor, click here.

Eligibility

To be eligible, OHCD says households must be at or below 80% of the area median income:

One person - $47,450

Two people - $54,200

Three people - $61,000

Four people - $67,750

Five people - $73,200

Six people - $78,600

Required Documents

Before submitting an application, homeowners will be asked to submit the following required documents:

Driver’s License (all over 18)

1040 Tax Document

Recent Award Letters (Social Security, Pensions, Retirements, etc.)

Copy of Mortgage Statement

Homeowners Insurance Declaration Page

If it applicable, you may also need any of the following:

Deed

Death Certificate

Marriage Certificate

Medical Statement

No Tax Affidavit

Zero Income Certification and Zero Income Questionnaire (any adult in home with no income)

Flood Insurance

How to apply

The application link will go live at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Residents can either apply online or call the office at 502-574-5850.

Residents may also visit the office, located at 444 S. 5th St., Suite 100, anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit OHCD's website.

