Louisville home repair program to accept applications: How to apply

The Home Repair Program helps stabilize homes for low- to moderate-income people who either own or are currently living in single-family buildings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Low- to moderate-income homeowners can apply to have their homes repaired through a Louisville program, but applications are only being accepted for a limited time.

The Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) will only accept applications Friday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OHCD is only able to fund 365 applications a year, so if they don't receive that many applications on Friday, there will be another application window set at a later date. 

However, once the maximum number of applications are received the application window will close.

If you are interested in being a housing contractor, click here.

Eligibility

To be eligible, OHCD says households must be at or below 80% of the area median income:

  • One person - $47,450
  • Two people - $54,200
  • Three people - $61,000
  • Four people - $67,750
  • Five people - $73,200
  • Six people - $78,600

Required Documents 

Before submitting an application, homeowners will be asked to submit the following required documents:

  • Driver’s License (all over 18)
  • 1040 Tax Document
  • Recent Award Letters (Social Security, Pensions, Retirements, etc.)
  • Copy of Mortgage Statement
  • Homeowners Insurance Declaration Page

If it applicable, you may also need any of the following:

  • Deed
  • Death Certificate
  • Marriage Certificate
  • Medical Statement
  • No Tax Affidavit
  • Zero Income Certification and Zero Income Questionnaire (any adult in home with no income)
  • Flood Insurance

How to apply

The application link will go live at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Residents can either apply online or call the office at 502-574-5850.

Residents may also visit the office, located at 444 S. 5th St., Suite 100, anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit OHCD's website.

