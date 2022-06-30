Louisville home repair program to accept applications: How to apply

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Low- to moderate-income homeowners can apply to have their homes repaired through a Louisville program, but applications are only being accepted for a limited time.
The Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) will only accept applications Friday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OHCD is only able to fund 365 applications a year, so if they don't receive that many applications on Friday, there will be another application window set at a later date.
However, once the maximum number of applications are received the application window will close.
The Home Repair Program helps stabilize homes for low- to moderate-income people who either own or are currently living in single-family buildings.
If you are interested in being a housing contractor, click here.
Eligibility
To be eligible, OHCD says households must be at or below 80% of the area median income:
- One person - $47,450
- Two people - $54,200
- Three people - $61,000
- Four people - $67,750
- Five people - $73,200
- Six people - $78,600
Required Documents
Before submitting an application, homeowners will be asked to submit the following required documents:
- Driver’s License (all over 18)
- 1040 Tax Document
- Recent Award Letters (Social Security, Pensions, Retirements, etc.)
- Copy of Mortgage Statement
- Homeowners Insurance Declaration Page
If it applicable, you may also need any of the following:
- Deed
- Death Certificate
- Marriage Certificate
- Medical Statement
- No Tax Affidavit
- Zero Income Certification and Zero Income Questionnaire (any adult in home with no income)
- Flood Insurance
How to apply
The application link will go live at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Residents can either apply online or call the office at 502-574-5850.
Residents may also visit the office, located at 444 S. 5th St., Suite 100, anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information, please visit OHCD's website.
