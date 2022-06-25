Volunteers help low-income, elderly residents with free home repairs

Homeowners received a variety of repairs including painting, landscaping and deck repair.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An organization dedicated to helping low-income elderly and disabled homeowners gathered teams of volunteers Saturday to help with free home repairs.

The New Directions Repair Affair went to multiple homes in Louisville and southern Indiana for various projects including landscaping, painting, power washing, deck repair and flooring replacement. Crews even helped with the construction of a wheelchair ramp.

“Thousands of volunteers giving their time and talent through the years and the significant support received from corporations, foundations, and individual donors, as well, have made such a positive difference in the lives of so many, for so many years,” said President and CEO Lori Flanery said.

The repair event has taken place for nearly 30 years. There’s also a year-round program with hundreds of volunteers that normally help repair about 200 homes annually.

New Directions said the goal of the program is to help qualifying homeowners by providing free repairs while focusing on safety, security, weatherization and neighborhood stability.

Applications for the program’s assistance are accepted all year. However, in order to qualify for it you must reach specific criteria including:

Recipient must own and reside in the home

Recipient must be a resident of Louisville, or Floyd, or Clark Counties in Indiana

Must be at least 60 years old or certified as disabled

Recipient must qualify as low income, according to federal guidelines.

If you would like to volunteer for New Direction’s Repair Affair, they can be reached at (502) 371-4906 or visit their website.

