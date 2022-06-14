KFW investigating after person drowns near Wilson Creek

Campbellsville Fire & Rescue received a call around 5:23 p.m. of a person drowning near Wilson Creek according to a Facebook Post.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is investigating after a person drowned at Wilson Creek near Green River Lake Tuesday according to Campbellsville Fire & Rescue.

Campbellsville Fire & Rescue received a call around 5:23 p.m. of a person drowning near Wilson Creek according to a Facebook Post.

When firefighters arrived around 5:36 p.m. they found the people who called in and the point where the person was last seen according to the post.

Two divers, a public safety diver and a backup, went and did

"search patterns" while a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer used a side scan sonar to guide the divers to the person the post states.

The Taylor County Coroners Office pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The post states no rescuers were injured.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.