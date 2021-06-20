Indiana Conservation officers urge swimming safety after 17-year-old drowns in Bartholomew County

Authorities said Tyrone Bowers was swimming with friends when he went underwater and never resurfaced Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Authorities are investigating the drowning death of a teenager at an Indiana lake.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner, 17-year-old Tyrell Bowers was swimming with friends when he went underwater at Tipton Lakes just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and Bowers was located at 11:24 p.m. He was pronounced dead.

Conservation officers are urging families to be vigilant on water safety as summer begins.

“Our number one goal is to get there as quickly and safely as possible and to rescue and not rescue, recover the individual as quick as we can and as safe as we can, for the family," Conservation Officer Brent Bobrink said.

Bobrink said many drownings are preventable, giving the following tips for families to remember:

Never allow anyone to swim alone

Wear a life vest if you're not a strong swimmer

Always be aware of your surroundings

Never dive head first if you don't know how deep the water is

Officials conducted Bowers’ autopsy on Sunday.

The Department of Natural Resources is also investigating the incident.