LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Center is closed to the public following a three-alarm fire on Wednesday. The center said the building appears to have "considerable" damage.

Christian Adelberg, the senior marketing manager for the center, said the building is closed to the public on Thursday and Friday. The following days after that will be determined.

Crews are currently working to assess the damage to the building. Adelberg said the center is "working hard, working fast."

The majority of the damage appears to be from water in the Lobby, Adelberg said. He also said there is some water damage to two of the theaters at the center. The damaged theaters are Bomhard and Whitney Hall. There is minimal smoke damage.

"Crews have been here all throughout the night working to get a handle on the damage," Adelberg said.

Firefighters had stayed through the night to manage hot spots.

VIDEO: Louisville Fire chief gives update on Kentucky Center fire

The three-alarm fire was reported just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Units arrived on scene, we did have smoke showing on the roof. We did have a report that there were contractors working on the roof structure which is a metal structure. It is insulating material underneath it. The fire, we do have a fire that is in a confined area between the exterior of the roof and the interior walls and ceiling structure inside the building," Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick said.

Adelberg said the following on Thursday morning.

"All things considered could have been a lot worse," Adelberg said.

PHOTOS: Fire at the Kentucky Center for the Arts

Repairs were underway on the roof of the building at the time smoke was spotted on Wednesday. The repairs were specifically being conducted on the barrel roof part of the center, that is located above the building's lobby. That work was to address a roof leak, according to Adelberg.

Louisville Fire Cpt. Sal Melendez said a roof contractor was using a metal grinder which caused a spark and led to the fire.

VIDEO: Fire at Kentucky Center now under control

At least 10 fire units were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire chief said they had crews on the outside and inside working to get to the fire. Frederick said they had to cut open metal panels to access the fire.

Frederick said due to the curved roof, the crews worked with caution.

“Because of the fact that the roof actually curves around several different floors we’re having to go on the fifth floor and the fourth floor. They’ve breached into those concealed spaces we’re trying to control the fire but obviously, it's moving on us," Frederick said.

The Kentucky Center released the following statement Thursday morning:

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts sustained considerable damage on Wednesday when a fire started within its arched ceiling above the main lobby. The majority of damage appears to be water, confined mostly to the lobby area. We are currently assessing the damage to the entire facility and will determine when the building will reopen, as well as the impact on upcoming shows and events. Please note that despite the building being temporarily closed, tickets for upcoming performances can still be purchased through our website, www.kentuckycenter.org. We would like to express our sincerest appreciation to the men and women of the Louisville Metro Fire Department for their quick action and professionalism. We will continue to provide additional information once we have completed a full assessment of the situation. The Kentucky Center building, garage and box office will be closed today.

Everyone did make it out of the building safely on Wednesday when the fire started.

The phone lines to purchase tickets from the center are still down. Adelberg said customers can still purchase tickets online.

As for any changes to upcoming shows at the center, Adelberg said to follow them on their social media platforms. Anyone who has purchased tickets will be notified of changes through email or by phone.

The Kentucky Center opened in 1983. The center has three different theaters and has a capacity of more than three thousand seats.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV