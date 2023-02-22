Kentucky lawmaker files bill protecting abortion rights

State Rep. Lindsey Burke filed the bill protecting abortion rights, while Rep. Jason Nemes filed a bill relaxing the near-total abortion ban.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Less than a week after the Kentucky Supreme Court allowed the abortion ban to continue, lawmakers are doing what they can to try and reverse it.

State Rep. Lindsey Burke filed a bill that would protect abortion rights in Kentucky.

She said most people voted "no" on Amendment 2 during the November elections; the amendment would have changed the constitution to specifically say abortion rights and funding are not fundamentally protected in the Commonwealth.

Lawmakers know with a House where Republicans are the majority, it is unlikely the bill will be placed in a committee.

However, Republican State Rep. Jason Nemes introduced a bill that would relax Kentucky's near-total abortion ban. It would allow exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest, and if two doctors determine a fetus has an "abnormality that is incompatible with life outside the womb."

Planned Parenthood representatives called on lawmakers to take up Burke's bill.

"That is why this bill should get a hearing. Let the provider speak. Let the patients speak. Give it its due. Legislators here are the will of their people. And when it comes to abortion access, the people have been loud and clear," Planned Parenthood representative Tamara Weaver said.

Planned Parenthood's representatives said the Kentucky Supreme Court left the door open for more legal battles, and they are working to get another case ready.

