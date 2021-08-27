Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was aiding the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — One of the U.S. Marines killed in Thursday's bombing at an Afghanistan airport is from Logansport.

Our partners at the Pharos-Tribune report Corporal Humberto Sanchez was aiding the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone. Thirteen U.S. service members and as many as 169 Afghans were killed.

Sanchez graduated from Logansport High School in 2017, the newspaper reported.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding Cpl. Humberto Sanchez who was killed in the terrorist attack in Kubul, Afghanistan.

"I ask all Hoosiers so inclined to send prayers to the family of one of America’s finest, U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez.

Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do. In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom.

While Janet and I mourn his loss, we hold up his incredible legacy of service above self and vow to honor him in every way we know how."

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin shared the news on Facebook Friday evening, though he didn't identify Sanchez by name.

"This young man had not yet even turned 30 and still had his entire life ahead of him. Any plans he may have had for his post-military life were given in sacrifice due to the heart he exhibited in putting himself into harm’s way to safeguard the lives of others," Martin wrote.

The mayor called for unity in the wake of the attack.