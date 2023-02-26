LMPD: Man charged after allegedly buying teen firearm at Louisville gun show

Joel Thomas, 21, is facing unlawful transaction with a minor and fraudulent firearm transaction charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in custody after police say he allegedly bought a gun for a teen during a local gun show.

Metro Police said the ordeal began when a detective saw Thomas with four others at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center Gun Show Sunday around 11 a.m.

Three of the individuals appeared to be teens and one of them was seen in possession of gun, according to arrest records.

A short time later, a detective was standing at a dealer’s booth when he allegedly saw Thomas approaching the booth and stood next to him. Thomas was then joined by several from the group and attempted to purchase a black, 10mm Glock 20 with cash without filling out any paperwork.

The detective observed Thomas handing the dealer an ID to prove he was 21-year-old and counted “a large sum of money” on the table in front of the dealer.

That’s when Thomas allegedly put his money away and told the dealer he would return.

Detectives said the dealer told Thomas he needed more money, and they were headed to the ATM and would come back to purchase the gun.

Thomas went back to the dealer with his group in tow and the detective noticed him walking away from the booth with a gun box.

Investigators with the Criminal Interdiction Division and Violent Crime Unit saw Thomas and juveniles entering a vehicle leaving the Expo Center and followed them.

A traffic stop was conducted, and police say the driver and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts and noticed the front passenger smoking marijuana. Thomas was in the rear of the vehicle as a middle passenger.

The teen driver told police there were no guns or marijuana in the vehicle. After making everyone leave the vehicle, police noticed a baggie of marijuana in plain sight in the compartment behind the driver’s seat.

A search was conducted, and the gun purchased at the gun show was found beneath the driver’s seat and a baggie of marijuana in the rear passenger’s back door next to a teen passenger.

Thomas told investigators the marijuana was his, that he purchased the pistol, and he was only letting the teen “see” it.

The teen driver revealed that Thomas purchased the gun on his behalf, according to police.

Investigators said they found six other guns and several bags of marijuana totaling more than eight ounces.

Thomas is also facing possession of marijuana and unlawfully permitting minor to possess a handgun.

He is currently being held at Metro Corrections.

