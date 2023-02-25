Louisville man to carry 10-foot cross during 'peace walk' to Frankfort

'Dee' Garrett hopes the walk will ignite change for the better in the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gun violence continues to plague communities across Kentuckiana.

Many are coming together to discuss solutions in hopes of ending it.

Here in Louisville, Saturday marked the beginning of the ‘Put Down The Guns” peace walk.

A variety of pastors, community leaders and activists gathered at Jefferson Square Park downtown to send off one of their own.

Denorver “Dee” Garrett will walk from Louisville to Frankfort while carrying a 10-foot cross.

Garrett hopes the walk will ignite change for the better in the community.

“Someone will see us carrying this and maybe it might change their thinking. Maybe they’ll put a gun down,” he said.

He hopes to complete the walk in three days, just in time for a rally at the State Capitol.

Garrett said after this walk, he plans to do another peace walk to Cincinnati.

