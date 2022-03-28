Fern Creek HS teacher to appear on Jeopardy!

Evan Roberts, a chemistry teacher, said appearing on the quiz show checked a massive box off his bucket list.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Louisville teacher is about to make his national television debut this week.

Who is: Evan Roberts?

Roberts, a chemistry teacher at Fern Creek High School, will appear on Thursday's episode of the trivia quiz game show Jeopardy!, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Schools.

The district said Roberts has always been a fan of trivia-style games and has watched the show for years. He first applied for the show more than two years ago through an online quiz.

Several quizzes, a Zoom interview and a mock episode later, he was entered into a contest pool where he waited, and waited... and waited.

He told JCPS that he finally got the call in January - he was going to be on Jeopardy! He flew out to Los Angeles three weeks later to tape the program with host Mayim Bialik.

We won't find out how Roberts performed on the show until March 31 - something he said has been hard to keep secret.

"It's been a long wait," he said. "Even strangers, when they find out you're on Jeopardy, will ask you, 'did you win?'"

Roberts told JCPS that appearing on the show fulfilled a lifelong dream of his, checking a major box off his bucket list.

Read more of Roberts' interview with JCPS here.

