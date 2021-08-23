JCPS investigates 'physical altercation' between Moore student, teacher

Spokesperson Renee Murphy said the teacher involved in the altercation will not be in the classroom as officials investigate the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families protested outside Marion C. Moore School hours after video surfaced of a student and teacher fighting inside the building.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Renee Murphy said "some kind of physical altercation" took place between a student and teacher in the the hallway of the school. Video of the altercation was shared on social media.

Murphy said the teacher, who was not named, will not be in the classroom in the coming days as officials investigate the incident.

Dozens arrived at the school to protest the fight, holding signs that say, "Pray for our kids" and "Keep our kids safe." While they left later in the afternoon, they said they would return to Moore and the VanHoose Education Center before school starts Tuesday.

