LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting Monday, March 30, Jefferson County Public Schools will distribute meals three days a week instead of every weekday.

The district will give children up to four meals on Monday and Wednesday (two breakfast and two lunch) for the days they do not offer meal distributions. On Fridays, students will get one breakfast and one lunch.

The change will cut the number of interactions between employees and families in hopes of minimizing possible exposure to COVID-19.

March 26 was the district's biggest day yet, with JCPS giving 16,431 meals. That number is about 15% of what would be served during a normal school day.

Meals can still be picked up at any of the district's mobile sites. All mobile sites and their meal service times are listed here.

