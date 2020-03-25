LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents across the Commonwealth have been affected by the coronavirus directly. From facing the unknowns for small businesses, child care and filing for unemployment.
The state of Kentucky has set out resources to alleviate some of the issues that have befallen so many.
Here's a list of statewide and Louisville resources available:
- Price-Gouging: Consumers should complete an electronic price gouging complaint form by visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging or call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
- Louisville One: Louisville residents can see if they're eligible to receive benefits by clicking here or by calling the Louisville Neighborhood Place (502) 574-5050.
- Unemployment: Apply for unemployment benefits through the Kentucky Career Center by calling 502-875-0442. You can also call toll-free 800-648-6057 for telecommunications relay service or by visiting kcc.ky.gov.
- Meals: Louisville seniors and JCPS students can receive free meals by going to these locations at their designated hours.
- Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family services: The Kentucky CFHS is offering a multitude of different resources for situations including visitation at care facilities, child care facilities and rehabilitation facilities. For a specific facility and details click here.
- Kentucky Benefind: Benefind allows Kentucky families access public assistance benefits like SNAP and Medicad through online application. You can visit the website here or calling 1-844-407-8398.
For the most up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky use the state government website or for advice regarding the virus call the hotline at (800)722-5725.
