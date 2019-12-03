LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools has canceled classes for Tuesday.

The move comes as a significant number of teachers have called out sick and vow to stand watch as time runs out on the General Assembly.

Many of those teachers are expected to head to Frankfort.

Educators are concerned about a number of bills such as those that give the JCPS Superintendent more power, allows for tax-credit scholarships and restructures the Teacher Retirement System board.

But following a deal between the district and JCTA, now they have to weight concern with the reality that time is running out for lawmakers and tens of thousands of students across Kentucky have a date with a big test.



"With the bills that are on the calendar and some of the distrust that lingers from last session, I think it's a possibility but I do hope that people watch the legislative process to see which bills are actually moving before making that decision,” Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey said.

Winkler feels it would not be good to be out of school on Tuesday.



“I think it would not be in the best interest of our school districts to be out tomorrow,” Winkler said. “We need to keep students first and that's what we're about and I think in the end educators will do the right thing by students…there's plenty of people that can attend who are not impacted by the ACT…which is why we've been calling for delegations of folks to come from all over the state and they have in fact.”



"There's no question that these sick-outs hurt the kids…they do,” Governor Matt Bevin said. “They rob young people of the ability to get the education the taxpayers are paying for…I think anything that robs children of the best education possible is unfortunate.”

Bevin also took to social media Monday evening to further address the sick-outs.

He also took a shot at the Jefferson County Teachers Association saying it's been rewarding teachers by giving them their sick days back.

"The fact that the teachers union in Jefferson County, for example, is pretending that they are not supporting this but meanwhile reloading sick day hours into the accounts of teachers so that they can call out sick when they're not sick, walk out on the students when they are not sick," he said.

JCTA's President Brent McKim fired back knocking down the governor's claims calling them "bizarre".

More than 6,000 students, juniors, in Jefferson County were scheduled to take the ACT. District officials said the testing has been postponed until April 24.

The last day of school for Jefferson County students is now Wednesday, June 5.

In addition to multiple Bus Stop Café routes tomorrow (Tuesday, March 12), several JCPS schools are opening from 12 to 2 p.m. for any child under 18 to receive free lunch. Times and locations are below:

Frayser Elementary , 1230 Larchmont Avenue

, 1230 Larchmont Avenue Watson Lane Elementary , 7201 Watson Lane

, 7201 Watson Lane Luhr Elementary , 6900 Fegenbush Lane

, 6900 Fegenbush Lane Academy @ Shawnee , 4001 Herman Street

, 4001 Herman Street Portland Elementary , 3410 Northwestern Parkway

, 3410 Northwestern Parkway Westport Middle , 8100 Westport Road

, 8100 Westport Road Seneca High , 3510 Goldsmith Lane

, 3510 Goldsmith Lane Chancey Elementary , 4301 Murphy Lane

, 4301 Murphy Lane Engelhard Elementary, 1004 South First Street

1004 South First Street St. Matthews Elementary, 601 Browns Lane

601 Browns Lane Layne Elementary, 9831 East Avenue

JCPS Bus Stop Café Routes for March 12, 2019

Holiday Park, 11 – 11:30 a.m.

11 – 11:30 a.m. Barrington Pointe, 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Ramser Court Apts., 12:45 – 1:30 p.m.

12:45 – 1:30 p.m. Watterson Lakeview Apts., 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Derby Estates, 10:45 – 11:15 a.m.

Petersburg Park, 11:30 a.m. - noon

11:30 a.m. - noon Carpenter Arms Apts., 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

12:15 – 12:45 p.m. Partridge Pointe Apts., 1 – 1:30 p.m.

