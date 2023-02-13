LMPD: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Westport Road

Police said the crash happened in the 9400 block of Westport Road around 8 p.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after a car and motorcycle collided in eastern Jefferson County.

Metro Police’s Eighth Division officers responded to the 9400 block of Westport Road around 8 p.m. Monday following reports of the incident.

In their preliminary investigation, a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Westport Road when it collided with an SUV headed eastbound.

Police said that SUV was attempting to make a left turn from the middle lane into a parking lot when the motorcyclist hit the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.