LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Board of Education is now back to seven members. The District 4 seat was left open when Benjamin Gies resigned.

The board appointed Joe Marshall to fill the open seat, representing southwest Louisville. He is currently a teacher at the West End School and is tentatively set to be sworn in next Tuesday.

