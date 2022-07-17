'It's all for special needs children'; Local musician on a mission to play 100 shows in Kentuckiana

Kevin Khuri said the goal started as a tribute to his late cousin. Along the way, he decided to give all of his tips to help families of special needs children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana musician Kevin Khuri has set a goal to play 100 shows by late fall. He's also donating all of the tips he receives to benefit families of special needs children.

Khuri said initially, the project wasn't so focused. He actually started it as a tribute to his cousin who passed away last year.

He still plays Jamey Johnson at every show to honor his cousin, Brad.

"It was one of his favorite songs so I play it for him every show," Khuri said. "He would go deep on the cuts and say 'did you hear this song?' And of course I liked them all."

Ten or so shows in, Khuri found a new way to give the shows meaning.

He met two special needs children who loved the music he played and seemed share in its common connection.

"It floored me as much enjoyment the kids got, but just as much the parents," he said.

Khuri then decided to dedicate his upcoming shows and any tips from audiences to special needs children and their families. He's working to find ways to help fund their joy.

"If they use the money to buy music instruments, fine," he said. "If they use it for the family, fine. I just want it to be for them."

Khuri said he never intended to be on a mission, but it's given the music a higher purpose.

"I never before would take a tip jar when it was me," he said. "But I will for the kids, I'll say 'I'm playing up there, I'm sweating and it's all for special needs children, do you have even a nickel?'"

Khuri has played shows at spots like the Jeffersonville Farmer's Market, Parlour Pizza, Harry's Taphouse and Kingfish.

You can find him on Facebook and if you'd like to support his mission, you can Venmo him at @Kevin-Khuri.

