Jack Harlow, former Miss USA Elle Smith among participants in Louisville celebrity kickball tournament for charity

It was all fun and games for charity at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday with a bunch of familiar faces.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The heat didn’t stop fun in the sun for a local music group mixing music, charity and kickball.

The Homies hosted their 4th Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday.

The tournament, compiled of four teams, featured Grammy nominated rapper Jack Harlow, former Louisville football and NFL star Chris Redman, former UK and NBA basketball star Tyler Ulis, Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith, Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and others.

Event organizers said the event is a fun way to support local causes.

“We started this back in 2020. At that time, you know, during COVID times and a lot of social – social unrest – the city was just not in a good place. And we decided to take it upon ourselves to provide a spark of life, hope or a little bit of fun,” artist Ace Pro said.

This year’s event helped raise money for Sowing Seeds with Faith and Harmony Home Family Resource Center – two children and family-based nonprofit organizations in Louisville.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.