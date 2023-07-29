How the 'Beyoncé bump' impacted Louisville's economy

"Bourbon City was thrilled to welcome her fans to town to experience Louisville’s unique brand of Southern hospitality."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Beyoncé certainly gave Louisville a show to remember when she stopped in the city for her tour.

Queen Bey hadn't performed in the Metro in nearly a decade, but thousands of people flocked to see her Renaissance Tour at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on July 17.

It's been almost two weeks since the iconic performance, and officials released the STR report on how exactly the "Beyoncé bump" impacted Louisville.

According to Rosanne Mastin, communications and public affairs manager for Louisville Tourism, the city picked up about 12% YOY at 53% occupancy on Sunday night. She said on Monday night the city reported nearly 80% occupancy, which is a 38% increase compared to the same time period last year.

Louisville kept the increase throughout the week, Mastin said, with the help of Alicia Keys performing at the KFC Yum! Center on July 20.

Here's a breakdown of the occupancy rates:

Sunday, July 16 – 53%, a 12.8% increase YOY

Monday, July 17 – 79.2%, a 38% increase YOY (Beyoncé concert night). Also saw a 25.2% increase in the average hotel daily rate (ADR) YOY

Tuesday, July 18 – 73.8%, a 7.8% increase YOY

Wednesday, July 19 – 73.3%, a 3.4% increase YOY

Thursday, July 20 – 68.6%, a 3.9% increase YOY (Alicia Keys concert night)

Mastin noted that Louisville's weekday occupancy percentage (Sunday-Thursday) beat the weekend occupancy percentage (Friday and Saturday) 69.6% compared to 68.7%.

“Louisville often capitalizes on our centralized location within a day’s drive of over half the U.S. population. The ‘Beyonce bump’ boosted the city’s hotel occupancy the night of her show by almost 40% year over year, generating a clear economic impact," Mastin said. "Bourbon City was thrilled to welcome her fans to town to experience Louisville’s unique brand of Southern hospitality, vibrant culinary scene and a taste of our Urban Bourbon Trail.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.