Iroquois assistant principal to be suspended after failing to report gun at school

JCPS documents say Matt Kingsley discovered a gun in a student's backpack and did not immediately notify law enforcement, JCPS Security or school's principal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An assistant principal at a Jefferson County high school is facing a five-day suspension after the district said he failed to take appropriate action when a student was found with a gun on school property.

Documents provided by Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) say Iroquois High School Assistant Principal Matt Kingsley discovered a gun in a student's backpack and did not immediately notify law enforcement, JCPS Security or school's principal of the incident.

A student was taken to Kingsley's office after reports he may have been smoking marijuana Aug. 11, according to the documents. The student told Kingsley he had not been smoking but was flickering a lighter. When Kingsley asked the student if he had anything else on him, the student showed him an e-cigarette.

Kingsley then asked to see the student's backpack and the student stated he did not want to go to jail, according to the documents. The student also mentioned having "beef" with "adult men in the neighborhood."

At the student's request, the security monitor was asked to leave the room before the student showed Kingsley the backpack. The student then told Kingsley there was a gun inside, documents show.

According to the documents, the student's father was contacted about the incident and told the student said it belonged to him.

The security monitor was called back into the room to search the student and his backpack. No bullets were found in the gun.

Documents show the student and gun were released to the student's father.

When asked why he did not contact the principal about the incident sooner, documents show Kingsley said he was "in task completion mode."

In a letter to Kingsley, the district said, "As a school administrator who has attended School Administrators Safety Manual Training the past three years, you are responsible for taking appropriate and immediate action. Your failure to do so potentially put your students and staff at risk."

Kingsley will be suspended for five days without pay starting Nov. 18.

This story may be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.