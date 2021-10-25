JCPS leaders release rollout of 'Test to Play' initiative

Starting November 1st, JCPS students in sports or extracurriculars will have to be tested for COVID-19 every week in order to participate in those activities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced the rollout of "Test to Play," a regular testing program for students in athletics or extracurriculars, on Monday. Starting Nov. 1st, students will have to be tested weekly in order to participate in these activities.

The program aims to cut down on quarantines and allow student athletes to participate in their full seasons.

Students must be tested regardless of vaccination status. Tests will be provided for free at the student's school, or families can choose for students to be tested by an outside medical provider.

“This is another measure we’re taking to keep students, their classmates, teammates and families safe,” Dr. Eva Stone, manager of JCPS health services, said.

The "Test to Play" program follows the rollout of JCPS's "Test to Stay" program for students who come in close contact with positive COVID-19 cases. With "Test to Stay," students and staff members can choose to get tested to avoid having to quarantine.

Parents do have to sign a consent form for the "Test to Play" program.

There are more than 50 JCPS COVID-19 testing locations across the metro, including multiple mobile testing sites. You can see the full list of locations and times here.

Contact reporter Grace McKenna at gmckenna@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.