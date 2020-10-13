Investigation underway after woman drowns at southeastern Indiana campground

Indiana Conservation Officers said the 61-year-old woman went missing when she was conducting SCUBA training Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating an incident that led to a woman’s drowning at a southeastern Indiana campground.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the Hidden Paradise Campground in Decatur County around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday after 61-year-old Donna Kishbaugh of Westfield reportedly went missing in the water.

Authorities said Kishbaugh was conducting SCUBA training when she disappeared.

She was located about 45 minutes later in 18-feet of water and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and more information about the incident, authorities said, will be given when it becomes available.

