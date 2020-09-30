West Nile virus found in mosquito samples in Floyd County

Officials said the positive samples were collected in New Albany and Floyds Knobs in early September.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Three samples of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus were identified in Floyd County, county health officials announced Wednesday.

The positive mosquito samples were collected in New Albany and Floyds Knobs at the beginning of September as part of county-wide sampling.

The Floyd County Health Department said the samples are the first positive samples of the year, saying residents should continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

"Most people who become infected with WNV can experience mild illness such as fever headache, and body aches before recovering fully," the Floyd County Health Department said. "However, in some individuals, especially the elderly and immune compromised, WNV can cause serious illness and even death."

Homeowners are asked to be aware of common mosquito breeding sites, like abandoned water containers, like pools, or clogged gutters and failing septic systems.

Anyone who wants more information on having a mosquito trap placed at their property can visit www.floydcounty.in.gov or call (812) 948-4726 and speak to an environmentalist.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.