West Nile mosquitoes found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Health officials have found mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in two Louisville ZIP codes.

The Department of Public Health and Wellness said West Nile-infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in the 40202 and 40204 areas.

While Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said West Nile mosquitoes are not unusual this time of year, Moyer said more people might be outside due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Enjoy the outdoors but take the appropriate precautions no matter what ZIP code you live in," Moyer said. "You should wear insect repellent if you go outside and remove standing water around your home."

The health department said no human cases of West Nile have been reported this year. In 2019, Louisville saw eight human cases and one death. Most people infected with show no to mild symptoms, however some can develop a serious neurological illness.

The health department said people over 60 or those who have certain medical conditions, like cancer, diabetes or kidney disease, are at a greatest risk for severe disease.

Mosquito fogging will take place Aug. 12 in Phoenix Hill, NuLu, Butchertown and Irish Hill, weather permitting. To see if a neighborhood has been fogged or will be fogged, call the mosquito hotline at (502) 574-6641 or visit the department's website.

