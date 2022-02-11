Two killed in Indiana car crash, police investigating

The vehicle eventually made its way into the other lane and crashed into the back of an oncoming semi pulling a trailer going westbound.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a call about a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning on US 50 near County Road 575.

An ISP spokesperson said The ISP-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team found a car driven by 19-year-old Halle Elliott was driving eastbound between Seymour and North Vernon, Indiana.

Elliott's vehicle eventually made its way into the other lane and crashed into the back of an oncoming semi pulling a trailer going westbound. This caused Elliott’s car to turn into another oncoming car.

Elliott’s car flipped and stopped off the side of the road.

The spokesperson said Elliott and her passenger, 20-year-old Skyler Short, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver, 28-year-old Jacob Hyman, and the other driver 54-year-old Robert Keener was not injured.

US 50 was closed for about four hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.

