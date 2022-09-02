LMPD: Person dies after being hit by driver on the Stonestreet Road onto I-265N ramp

Louisville Police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person hit and killed on the I-265N ramp.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, officers responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on a call about a vehicle hitting someone on the ramp from Stonestreet Road onto I-265N.

The person died at the scene, LMPD said.

LMPD said investigators do not know why, but the victim was outside of their vehicle.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Related traffic stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.