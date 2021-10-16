Police Man injured, falls 25-feet from tree stand in southeastern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a hunting-related accident that left a man seriously injured in southeast Indiana.
Indiana Conservation Officers said responders were dispatched to 8700 block of East County Road 150 North just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Police said the victim, 44-year-old Jeremy Berkemeir of Greensburg, was trying to remove a hang-on tree stand when he fell 25-feet to the ground. Both of his legs were severely injured.
During their investigation, they said Berkemeir was using a full body harness when the lineman’s rope became untied, causing the fall.
He was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
