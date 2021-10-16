Police Man injured, falls 25-feet from tree stand in southeastern Indiana

Police said the Greensburg man severely injured his legs after his lineman's rope somehow became untied.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a hunting-related accident that left a man seriously injured in southeast Indiana.

Indiana Conservation Officers said responders were dispatched to 8700 block of East County Road 150 North just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the victim, 44-year-old Jeremy Berkemeir of Greensburg, was trying to remove a hang-on tree stand when he fell 25-feet to the ground. Both of his legs were severely injured.

During their investigation, they said Berkemeir was using a full body harness when the lineman’s rope became untied, causing the fall.

He was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.