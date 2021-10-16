Pair of tornadoes confirmed in southern Indiana during Friday night storms

Officials with the National Weather Service say the EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Washington and Scott Counties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southern Indiana Friday evening.

So far, the NWS has only released preliminary information.

The NWS reported an EF-0 tornado touched down northeast of New Pekin, Indiana in Washington County at 10:15 p.m.

The tornado produced wind speeds of about 70-75 mph and was about 60 yards wide. It traveled a path about 0.10 miles.

The NWS survey states a large tree limb caused significant damage to car port, while another tree fell on a pick up truck. A few homes had minor roof damage due to large limbs falling on them.

The NWS confirmed another EF-0 tornado touched down southwest of Lexington, Indiana in Scott County at 10:40 p.m.

This tornado produced wind speeds up to 80 mph and about 75-yards wide.

It traveled about a half-mile. The NWS states in it's survey that it touched down in Lexington Cemetery and traveled to Lexington Fire and Rescue. The tornado caused significant damage to numerous trees at the cemetery.

More trees were damaged and snapped along Charlestown Road and S Stuard Street. Trees along Mulberry Street had fallen on powers lines and damaged several power poles. The NWS stated power crews were working on restoring power.

A few homes had shingle damage and some loose outdoor items were tossed 50 yards.

The NWS stated, "several witnesses told us that they heard windows being opened up and a distinct roar in the air."

This story will be updated

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.