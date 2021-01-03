Holiday World sets opening date for 2021 season

The Santa Claus, Ind. theme park plans to kick off its 75th season on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Splashin' Safari is set to open the next week.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World has set the opening date for its 75th season. According to a press release, the theme park is planning to open on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Tickets will be available on the Holiday World website starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 1.

Season passholders will get early access to the park on the weekend of May 8 and 9 and Holiday World's water park, Splashin' Safari, is set to open on May 21.

A formal COVID-19 safety plan for the 2021 season hasn't been released yet. Leah Koch, director of communications and fourth-generation owner of the park, said Holiday World will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC and Indiana health officials.

The ride reservation app the park implemented during its 2020 season will not be used this year, but the park plans to offer hand sanitizer throughout the park. Events like Happy Halloween Weekends are expected to continue as planned this year.

“For 75 years, four generations of my family have grown this park with slightly differing visions, but always with the same goal: to give families a break from reality,” Koch said.

In anticipation of a busier season, Holiday World will be hiring 2,200 new team members. Applications are available online at HolidayWorld.com/jobs.

Most of the park’s seasonal positions are available to applicants who will be 16 years and older by April. Some jobs require a minimum age of 14 years on the date of application.

Retirees and other adults seeking seasonal employment are also encouraged to apply. The departments with the most positions available are Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Lifeguards and Cleaning.

To encourage more employees from Southern Indiana, Holiday World has added New Albany to its Employee Transportation program, providing bus transportation to and from the park for seasonal employees.

