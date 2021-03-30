Public hearing on removal of New Albany dam set for Wednesday

The hearing, hosted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, will explain the possible impacts of the removal of the dam in Silver Creek.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plans to host a public hearing Wednesday, March 31, to discuss the implications of removing a dam from a New Albany creek.

According to a release, the DNR is planning to remove a low-head dam from Silver Creek near the New Albany Loop Island Wetlands. The current plan is to remove the dam in stages to release impounded water upstream.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan asked the department to hold a public hearing so people in the community will know the possible impacts of the dam's removal on the Wetlands.

“We want to make sure that the crown jewel of the Ohio River Greenway, the New Albany Loop Island Wetlands, is preserved, protected, and will not be negatively impacted by the removal of the dam,” Mayor Gahan said in a statement on the New Albany City Hall website.

The hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be held at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street. If you have questions and are unable to attend the hearing, you can send an email to water_inquiry@dnr.in.gov.

The City of New Albany has also asked the Indiana DNR engineers to look into how the removal of the dam will affect erosion, water flow speeds and changes in flow patterns of Silver Creek.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.