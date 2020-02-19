LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the third time, students and adults at Madison Consolidated High School are being treated after getting sick at the school.

Right now, they're still working to find out what caused them to get sick, but chemicals have been found in vaping devices at the school.

Dr. Jeff Studebaker, the Superintendent for the Madison Consolidated School Cooperation, says Tuesday afternoon a nurse was taken to the hospital from the school because she got extremely sick in a matter of minutes.

Her symptoms of vomiting and being extremely pale started after standing in an area of the hallway where he believes students were vaping.

A teacher in the vicinity also got sick and three students were taken to the hospital as a precaution. A vaping device was discovered in a classroom. A student was removed and sent to the office.

"It's incredibly troubling," Superintendent Dr. Jeff Studebaker said. He explains regardless of the continuous vaping illness incidents, the school is safe.

"I have a daughter that goes to that building, and am I a little worried? I'm a little worried, but I'm not worried to the point where I would even consider not sending her to school," Studebaker said.

High school administrators immediately called the Department of Homeland Security to do an air quality test in the area of the classroom.

The results came back negative for any concerns.

Students were held in their classrooms between 4th and 5th periods as a precaution.

The two weeks of chaos has caused one mother to pull her daughter out of school.

"She doesn't really feel safe and I don't blame her. I've been shook up since I talked to her this afternoon," Missy Gather, a mother of a student, said. "I don't want to see anything happen to anyone and I think that's the rate that this is going," Gater said.

They don't know yet what made everyone sick. but there is one chemical that has been found, is one they have never seen before.

They are expecting more information on what chemicals were found in those vapes this week.

