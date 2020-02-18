LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teachers from Madison Consolidated High School were sent to the hospital after suddenly falling ill.

This comes after 8 students were recently taken to the hospital after vaping-related illnesses.

According to principal Michael Gasaway, the teachers were monitoring a designated area between fourth and 5th periods when they experienced symptoms. They were transported to the emergency room as a precaution.

Gasaway also said three students, around the same time the teachers fell ill, experienced minor symptoms and were also sent to the hospital.

The exact causes of any of the illnesses were not immediately known.

He says administrators called the Department of Homeland Security to do an air quality check in the area of the classroom, but results came back negative. He says a vaping device was found in a classroom in the construction area of the school’s C-wing.

Read the schools full letter here.

In a letter sent home to parents, Gasaway said he told students that they are not “putting our heads in the sand, we will continue to diligently investigate this matter and are committed to keeping the campus safe for all students and staff. We will continue to battle this ongoing, nationwide vaping epidemic head-on beginning here at home.”

The State Department of Toxicology is conducting testing on three different chemical substances tied to the recent medical episodes.

This story will be updated.

