Police investigation underway after 10-year-old struck, killed in crash in Scottsburg

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old was allegedly struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old. The boy later died from his injuries at the hospital.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, a 10-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car.

Police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Lake Road in Scottsburg. According to police, the boy was allegedly struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old.

The victim was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

Indiana State Police is conducting a crash reconstruction of the scene and the Scott County Sheriff's Office is ongoing at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.