Salem, residents urged to boil water as advisory issued

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boil water advisory remains in effect for Salem, Indiana residents.

Mayor Justin Green announced on Sunday that residents should boil their water for 5 minutes before cooking or consuming.

They believe the issue stems from pump limitation and malfunction and crews have been working non-stop since the issue was discovered sometime Saturday morning.

Green said the cold temperatures have made “quick progress more difficult.”

However, the mayor said they are seeing improvement since yesterday. The water quality, he explains, is testing good but some areas could show discoloration.

Residents will receive an update when the advisory is cleared. If you would like updates, you can sign up for telephone alerts by contacting the City of Salem Water Department at (812) 883-3937.

