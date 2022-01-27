$19M awarded for water, sewer projects in northern Kentucky

The funding will go to one municipality and three water utilities that serve customers in Campbell, Kenton and Boone counites.

KENTUCKY, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is of Governor Andy Beshear outlining budget plans in January, 2022.

Governor Andy Beshear has awarded $19.4 million to improve water and sewer systems in northern Kentucky.

The funding will go to one municipality and three water utilities that serve customers in Campbell, Kenton and Boone counites, a statement from Beshear’s office said.

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District submitted funding requests to the state for 10 projects including wastewater treatment plant improvements, the replacement of aging water lines and the installation of new technology.

“Our Northern Kentucky region is a hub for economic growth,” Beshear said in the statement on Tuesday.

“We’re proud to work with each of you to address needed infrastructure improvements that will bring safer, more reliable sanitary sewer services and clean, healthy drinking water to thousands of residents and area businesses.”

Beshear also awarded a nearly $1 million Community Development Block Grant to Newport for its Homeownership Development Housing Project which will build five new single-family homes and rehabilitate two vacant homes for low- to moderate-income households.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.