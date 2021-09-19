Man dies in off-roading crash in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana man is dead after an off-road vehicle crash in Ripley County.
Indiana Conservation officers said the incident happened Saturday around 9:25 p.m. near the 9000 block of South County Road 75 West.
According to a preliminary investigation, authorities said 36-year-old Tyler Ashe of Madison was traveling downhill on a gravel roadway when he lost control of the vehicle.
Ashe was ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath as the vehicle rested on his side. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but later died from his injuries.
The passenger was wearing a seatbelt and is expected to be okay.
An official cause of Ashe’s death is pending autopsy results.
The investigation is ongoing.
