Man dies in off-roading crash in southern Indiana

Police said 36-year-old Tyler Ashe died after losing control of his off-road vehicle Saturday night in Ripley County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana man is dead after an off-road vehicle crash in Ripley County.

Indiana Conservation officers said the incident happened Saturday around 9:25 p.m. near the 9000 block of South County Road 75 West.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities said 36-year-old Tyler Ashe of Madison was traveling downhill on a gravel roadway when he lost control of the vehicle.

Ashe was ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath as the vehicle rested on his side. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

The passenger was wearing a seatbelt and is expected to be okay.

An official cause of Ashe’s death is pending autopsy results.

The investigation is ongoing.

