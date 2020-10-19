Indiana coronavirus updates: 1,589 new cases, 23 new deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,589 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 23 more deaths.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is blog contains daily updates on COVID-19 information for Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon, while Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, October 19

In total, Indiana has reported more than 149,000 cases of the virus and 3,727 deaths.

Indiana has a 6.5 percent positivity rate over a 7-day period on all cases.

To date, 1,564,722 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,533,863 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.