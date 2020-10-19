Indiana coronavirus updates: 1,589 new cases, 23 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — This is blog contains daily updates on COVID-19 information for Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon, while Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Monday, October 19
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,589 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 23 more deaths.
In total, Indiana has reported more than 149,000 cases of the virus and 3,727 deaths.
Indiana has a 6.5 percent positivity rate over a 7-day period on all cases.
To date, 1,564,722 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,533,863 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
On Monday, coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 40 million cases.