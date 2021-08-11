'First LGBTQ bar' in southern Indiana forced to close

A Pride Bar + Lounge owner told WHAS11 News they were behind on bills and the landlord said they had leave.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — On Monday morning, the owners of Pride Bar + Lounge in New Albany found out they'd never open their doors again.

Co-owner Don Hanlon said the bar was behind on payments. The landlord finally said they had to leave.

The bar would have celebrated its seventh anniversary in December. Instead, owners and performers packed up their things for a final time Monday night.

More than a bar, Hanlon said they were leaving a home, saying goodbye to, "Friends, family, a lot of talented people, a lot of amazing people that continue to give us their support even in the darkest times."

The pandemic had a lasting effect on their business, according to Hanlon. They were closed for several weeks. He said they were unable to get help from their insurance provider and never fully recovered.

News of the closing drew hundreds of comments on Facebook.

It is with great sadness and regret, Pride Bar will be closing its door permanently. Due to Covid closures and... Posted by Don Hanlon on Monday, November 8, 2021

Debra Adams put it simply, "This is my home."

She was a frequent performer at the bar and said it was a welcoming space. "This is a place that, if you're just alone and felt like, 'hey I just needed to come in and socialize,' or even just sit by yourself, you're welcome," she said. "I feel like someone important to me has passed away."

Hanlon said he has no current plans to open a new location.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.